Gord Downie appointed to Order of Canada for work on Indigenous issues

OTTAWA—Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie was among 29 people honoured by Gov. Gen. David Johnston on Monday for their work in raising awareness of Indigenous issues.Downie, wearing his trademark feathered hat and weathered denim jacket, stumbled slightly and then embraced Johnston before being inducted as a member of the Order of Canada at the Rideau Hall ceremony.The singer and social activist, diagnosed last year with an incurable form of brain cancer, was being recognized for his efforts to bring attention to the history of residential schools and to advance the cause of reconciliation.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the dignitaries in attendance and applauded as Indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle was named an officer of the order.Jacqueline Guest, a staunch literacy advocate with Métis roots, was inducted as a member of the order while others received honours including the Meritorious Service Decoration, the Polar Medal and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.They included Inuit NHL player Jordin Tootoo, Jarret Leaman, an advocate for Indigenous LGBT youth and actress and former Liberal MP Tina Keeper.