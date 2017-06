The Polaris Prize announced its long list Tuesday of 40 early contenders for this year’s prize for top Canadian album of the past year. They are:A Tribe Called Red, We Are The Halluci NationAlaclair Ensemble, Les Frères CueilleursAnciients, Voice of the VoidArkells, Morning ReportArticle Continued BelowPhilippe B, La grande nuit vidéoBADBADNOTGOOD, IVLouise Burns, Young Mopes