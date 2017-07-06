Gorillaz stomp into Air Canada Centre: Concert Sampler

Live music highlights July 6 to 12:Ed Sheeran“Galway Gal”END Algorithmically attuned Brit returns from manspreading all over the charts to extend a scorecard few pop stars can dream of with this pretty much sold-out two-night arena stand, bringing his total to five ACC turns in less than three years. The formula is as dependable and bland as lukewarm oatmeal: guitar and looper, a collection of scruffy shirts and a jukebox of hits delivered with a stadium-sized smile on the giant screens above and behind. Pal James Blunt joins him this tour, another popular but critically derided type who is at least having a laugh about it, ending last year by tweeting, “If you thought 2016 was bad — I’m releasing an album in 2017.” Here you go then. (Friday and Saturday, Air Canada Centre, 7:30 p.m.)IFÉArticle Continued Below“House of Love (Ogbe Yekun)”END At home in Puerto Rico, Otura Mun is a producer crafting songs for some of the island’s top artists, but this project is all his: an ensemble, with Ifa priest Mun on percussion, that combines R&B and Afro-Caribbean musical and Yoruba spiritual elements. All together, it’s a layered patchwork that sways in the breeze. Like the fine Belgian chanteur Nicolas Michaux, making his local debut at the Burdock Sunday night, there’s a language barrier for Anglos to surmount, but it goes down so easily you may as well just feel it. And there’s a lot of that from what Mun has called not so much a band as “a type of meditational state.” (Saturday, Mod Club, doors 9 p.m.) The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer