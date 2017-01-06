Gosling vs. Reynolds; nice-guy Canadian Ryans go head-to-head at Golden Globes

So, does a superhero film really have a chance in Hell or High Water of winning at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards?That depends on the duel between the nice-guy Canadian Ryans.Some industry watchers were surprised when Ryan Reynolds was nominated for best musical/comedy performance, and even more so that his Deadpool was nominated for best musical or comedy.Well, now that Deadpool and its subversive-superhero star are actually invited to the party as finalists, the film must be considered a genuinely strong contender in both categories.Deadpool could even be considered a favourite, in fact, were it not for the other Ryan.Article Continued BelowOne of the award magnets so far this season has been Ryan Gosling and his Tinseltown-set musical La La Land, guided by Damien Chazelle (Globe-nominated for direction and screenplay) and co-starring Emma Stone (also nominated).In his acting category, Reynolds’ kinetic performance as the fourth-wall-breaking motor mouth in Spandex could actually lure more of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters than the rival work of Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Jonah Hill (War Dogs). Yet Reynolds is a rookie in these waters, while Gosling is a five-time Globe nominee, with zero wins. So the HFPA may consider Gosling overdue, putting Reynolds in the “it’s an honour just to be nominated” category.Elsewhere, Deadpool, in its outsider irreverence, stands a fair chance against 20th Century Women, by the sublimely gifted Mike Mills; Sing Street, by that true Dublin talent, Once filmmaker John Carney; and Florence Foster Jenkins starring Meryl Streep. Once again, though, the big obstacle to a Deadpool-inscribed envelope is the throwback musical La La Land.

