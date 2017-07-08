Gotta light? Im hooked on Twin Peaks again: Howell

It’s happening again.I’m hooked once more on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, something I didn’t expect. Lynch isn’t just revisiting his occultish Pacific Northwest lumber town with his revived cult TV series, he’s re-enabling addicts. Lynch and Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost are also helping to erase the fast-vanishing line between film and TV, by reviving an artistic endeavour that seemed staler than a day-old doughnut. To fully understand current happenings in the televised story, you need to see Fire Walk With Me, Lynch’s 1992 film prequel to the whole shebang.The most recent episode of Twin Peaks: The Return features a demonic chanting figure called the Woodsman. There’s also a young girl who encounters ancient evil in the form of a parasitic locust/frog. There’s also a nuclear explosion. These are the scariest things I’ve ever watched on a screen, big or small. I thought I’d cleared my Twin Peaks compulsion after the first time it came around, in 1990-91. Article Continued BelowBack then, in the misty pre-dawn before the Internet’s takeover of the planet, I enjoyed 15 seconds of fame as a “Peaksologist” for my elaborately geekish theories, published in the Star, about who killed mystery girl Laura Palmer and why. My research was conducted using the hi-tech gear at my disposal: the telephone, library books and freeze-framed videotaped images from the TV series. (I also owned an original Apple Macintosh, but Internet surfing as we know it didn’t exist back then.)I was even celebrated as a Twin Peaks “Citizen of the Month” by the short-lived Twin Peaks Gazette. But, like most fans, I lost interest in the show in its second season, after Palmer’s murderer was revealed and the show descended into what seemed like nuttiness for its own sake.