Great books from indie presses should be on your to-read list

Many of our finest writers began their careers with small presses, where independent publishers are more open to unconventional approaches. Here are some promising new titles.Skyward, Philip David AlexanderThree young men have disappeared at the Skyward Fairgrounds, near Gibson, in recent years. Some say they just took off; some figure they were abducted, possibly killed. The plot unfolds from the perspectives of the police, the suspect and a character we know as The Pursued, who slips the cops early on in a stolen Mercedes. The writing is confident, the characters well drawn, the plot intriguing. This is the Burlington writer's fourth novel and his second foray into crime fiction.Escape to Havana, Nick WilkshireDead-ended in his Ottawa job at Foreign Affairs and embarrassed by the circumstances surrounding the end of his marriage, Charlie Hillier happily accepts a posting at the Canadian Embassy in Havana. He soon finds himself mired in dubious goings-on, beginning with the discovery of a brick-sized container of cocaine under the floorboards of his bedroom. This is the Ottawa writer's fourth novel and the first volume of his Foreign Affairs series. Charlie's second and third postings will be in Moscow and Tokyo.Métis Beach, Claudine BourbonnaisRomain Carrier left his Gaspé village of Métis Beach as a young man in the early 1960s to seek fame and fortune in Los Angeles. Now, three decades later, at age 50, Roman Carr, our "secret Canadian" hero, has won renown with his weekly satire, In Gad We Trust, on American TV. This ambitious chronicle, published in French two years ago, is now available in English from Dundurn. Claudine Bourbonnais works for Radio-Canada in Montreal. This is her first novel.Niagara Motel, Ashley Little