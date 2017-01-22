Great stories (and strong supporting characters) make for compelling journeys at Sundance

PARK CITY, UTAH—A good movie tells a story. A great one takes you on a compelling journey while doing so.This fundamental principle is observed in four of the standout narrative features, three dramas and a comedy, that have premiered to date at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival as the fest approaches the halfway mark.Common to all four movies is an appreciation of supporting characters, who are more than just stereotypes, and a willingness by the filmmakers to take risks with their storytelling. Wind River is the directorial debut of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Hell or High Water, the Texas heist drama expected to reap Oscar nominations on Tuesday, and Sicario, the sinewy 2015 drug war thriller by Canada’s Denis Villeneuve.It shares something in common with Sicario, and also TV’s True Detective series: a strong female protagonist who enters a treacherous domain where men outnumber women and think they rule the roost.Article Continued BelowFilmed in the mountains near Park City, which stand in for the wilderness of Wyoming, it stars Elizabeth Olsen as a rookie FBI agent sent to investigate the mysterious death of a teenage indigenous girl. Her abused and frozen body was discovered in a remote corner of the Wind River Indian Reservation by a U.S. Fish & Wildlife agent, played by Jeremy Renner, an experienced woodsman who works as a hunter eliminating predator animals deemed a threat to local residents and their livestock. The extreme cold is matched by the deep freeze of bureaucracy and cross-cultural hostilities as Olsen and Renner attempt to unravel the case, which points to the biggest predator of all: humans.Canada’s Graham Greene plays an indigenous lawman who gets some of writer/director Sheridan’s best lines, as when he tells Olsen, when she requests police backup, “This isn’t the land of back-up. It’s the land of ‘You’re on your own.’”