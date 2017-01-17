Green Day Rips Donald Trump In New 'Troubled Times' Video

Green Day takes aim at President-elect Donald Trump in its latest lyric video. A Trump-like figure wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap appears to spew antagonistic rhetoric to crowds from a podium in the new clip for “Troubled Times,” which the punk rock band posted online on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday). KKK rallies, footage of Civil Rights Movement protests and people holding “Stop racism, Islamophobia and war” signs are interspersed in the trippy video, which is now going viral. “A new day dawning. Comes without warning. So don’t think twice. We live in troubled times,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong prophetically sings. The clip ends ominously, however, with someone pressing a big red button to cause a gigantic mushroom cloud. The video is decidedly apocalyptic, but the band said in an accompanying statement that, “Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever.” While the group doesn’t mention Trump by name in the video or song from its album “Revolution Radio,” it has not been shy about criticizing the former reality television personality in the past. At the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards, the day before the presidential election, they changed the words to their 2004 hit “American Idiot” from “subliminal mind-fuck America” to “subliminal mind-Trump America.” And two weeks later at the American Music Awards, the rockers added the extra line of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” while performing “Bang Bang.” Related Coverage Redditors Imagine If Obama Tweeted Like Trump Stephen Colbert Suggests Other Tribute Acts For Trump's Inauguration Artist Turns Trump’s Most Controversial Quotes Into Comic Book Covers

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx