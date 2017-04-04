Guess Whos Coming to Dinner was kind of a thunderbolt

NEW YORK—Fifty years ago, Katharine Houghton found herself on her first big movie set making something that made plenty of people deeply worried.Houghton and co-star Sidney Poitier were playing lovers in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, a romantic comedy directed by Stanley Kramer. Shooting had begun in San Francisco when word came that the movie was cancelled.It was an insurance problem, the studio explained. The timing seemed suspicious to the actors.“Columbia Pictures, when they found out what the film was about, they didn’t want to do it. And they did everything they could to stop filming,” recalls Houghton. “They kept saying, ‘Nobody’s going to ever come and see this film. We’re going to lose millions of dollars on this film.’”The studio was wrong. The movie made more money for Columbia than any film before it, earned 10 Oscar nominations — winning two — and landed among the 100 greatest movies selected by the American Film Institute.Article Continued BelowThe film, with its radical-for-its-time interracial romance, marked the first time a white actress and a black actor kissed in a major motion picture. Some movie theatres in the South refused to show it.Fifty years later, some cheer its legacy while others look back and wince. Fans see its effects in modern films, like Jordan Peele’s new hit Get Out, and in commercials for Cheerios and Chase Bank celebrating interracial couples. Critics think it didn’t go far enough to confront racism.Houghton sees both sides but views the movie as revolutionary. “I think the film really was a kind of a thunderbolt,” she said. “A lot of very chic critics today say, ‘Oh, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner was way behind the times. All those problems were already solved and we didn’t need a movie like that.’ I think we did need a movie like that.”