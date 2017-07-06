The Show:Gypsy, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: The bathroom mirrorJean (Naomi Watts), a therapist and a married mom, is calling herself Diane so she can stalk Sidney (Sophie Cookson), the sexually intoxicating ex-girlfriend of a client. In a nightclub bathroom bathed in golden light and pulsing with suggestive music, Jean gazes into the mirror at Sidney, who fixes her eyeliner.“I don’t want you to see behind the curtain,” Sidney says.“I know women wear eyeliner,” Jean purrs.Article Continued Below“We all pretend, don’t we?” Sidney asks. “Some of us are just more honest about it.”“You’re like a human Rorschach,” Jean says. “You want people to look at you and see their fantasies.”“You can’t lie to me,” Sidney says. In the mirror, their faces overlap. (Mirrors. Duality. Get it?) “See? Your face, completely transparent.”