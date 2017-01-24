Halsey Donates $100,000 To Planned Parenthood After Women's March

Looks like Halsey is a woman of her word. Hours after joining the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted her support of Planned Parenthood and pledged to donate $1 (up to $100,000) for every retweet. in the next 5 hours each RT = $1 donation by me to @PPact. Please read & share on why PP is important for all women. @CecileRichards pic.twitter.com/PEfwIecZ1N— h (@halsey) January 21, 2017 It didn’t take long for Twitter users to respond. Within five hours, her promise had been retweeted more than 100,000 times. Halsey followed up the next day to announce her donation to the women’s health organization. In my last tweet I pledged to donate 1$ for every RT up to $100k to @PPact & you guys hit it! $100,000! Thank you for sharing and supporting— h (@halsey) January 22, 2017 The “Closer” singer has been outspoken about her own health struggles. She discussed her battle with endometriosis last January and, in July, opened up about having a miscarriage at age 20 just hours before an on-stage performance. Halsey shared a photo from the march on Instagram Sunday and said on Twitter that the event was a “peaceful and inspiring experience.” look cute and fight injustice A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:02pm PST Related… Halsey Shares Powerful Instagram Post About Her Battle With Endometriosis 11 Profound Photos From Black Women At The Women's March Women Plan Massive Run From NY To DC To Benefit Planned Parenthood