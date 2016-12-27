Harrison Ford Remembers 'Brilliant, Original' Friend Carrie Fisher

Hours after Carrie Fisher’s untimely death, Harrison Ford remembered his co-star, friend and former lover with a beautiful tribute. “Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” the actor said in a statement to People. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.” Fisher died early Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on a flight last Friday. Recently, the actress and author was busy promoting her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist. In the book, she finally revealed that she and Ford had a three-month long affair during the filming of the original “Star Wars” movie, when she was 19 and the married actor was 33. “It was so intense,” the actress revealed to People. “I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind.” Fisher added, “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.” Though some people didn’t understand why the actress would reveal the secret now, she reminded fans that she’d waited four decades to come clean. “I didn’t say anything to anybody for years but it’s not like anyone’s deeply affected by it anymore,” Fisher told People. “Harrison’s very private, but I think I waited an appropriate amount of time. How much longer could I wait?” Kevin Winter via Getty Images So sweet.

