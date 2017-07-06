Hawaii Five-0 cast departures highlight TVs racial wage gap

When Hawaii Five-0 returns to CBS this fall, it’ll be short two original cast members.Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who starred on the 2010 reboot for seven seasons, left the show last weekend amid rumours of unsuccessful salary negotiations with the network. Variety reported that the actors, both of Korean descent, were offered 10 to 15 percent less than co-stars Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin, both white men. Kim confirmed on Facebook Wednesday morning that it was his own decision to quit.“Though I made myself available to come back,” Kim wrote, “CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue.”Actors of colour have long fought for equal treatment in Hollywood, with the conversation generally surrounding representation on screen. In television, stars such as Gina Rodriguez of The CW’s Jane the Virgin and Constance Wu of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat have voiced their support of diverse casting and storylines. But Kim and Park’s exits highlight a facet of the struggle addressed less often: pay inequity.Inequitable salaries among both film and television actors have been a hot topic in recent years, though the focus has generally been on gender rather than race. Kim and Park’s departures arguably call into question how much the network valued the Asian actors. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.Article Continued BelowVariety released estimates last October of how much the highest-paid actors on TV earn, based on “a wide survey” of professionals in the industry. Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons of CBS’s The Big Bang Theory topped the comedy chart, at $1 million (all figures U.S.) an episode. Only one of the top 15 comedy actors was not white: Dwayne Johnson, who is half Black and half Samoan, was listed at $400,000 for each episode of HBO’s Ballers.Grace Park, left, and Daniel Dae Kim, right, were reportedly offered 10 to 15 percent less than their Hawaii Five-0 co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan. (ART STREIBER / CBS) A similar situation occurred with drama actors, with Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival topping the chart at $750,000 an episode. The highest-ranking drama actor of colour, 23rd on the list, was Viola Davis, with $250,000 per episode of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder.Yes, these are six-figure numbers, and it’s fair to assume that most of the actors on Variety’s lists make more money than they could possibly need. But the salaries ascribe a certain value to the actors within the industry, especially in an era when the business side of entertainment is much more visible.