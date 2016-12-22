HBO Gifts Us With A 'Game Of Thrones' Post-Christmas Marathon

Heads up, “Game of Thrones” fans … After you’ve opened up your gifts and eaten all the holiday cookies, you’ll still have something to look forward to this season. Winter is coming to HBO in the form of a “GoT” post-Christmas marathon. HBO announced Wednesday that it will air every “Game of Thrones” episode ― in order ― between Dec. 26 and 31. Which means you can watch the show to your heart’s content. Winter is coming.

Relive every season of #GameofThrones from 12/26 – 12/31 on @HBO 2 starting at 12PM every day. pic.twitter.com/R4pf5QYdl6— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 21, 2016 Of course, the series is also available on HBO Go, but for those who want to curl up on the couch and watch the drama unfold old-school binge-watch style, there will be hours upon hours of programming available. Hopefully, the marathon will help hold fans over until summer 2017. That’s when Season 7 will debut, a little later than the show’s usual spring premiere. Production has already kicked off on what’s expected to be just seven episodes instead of the series’ typical 10.

