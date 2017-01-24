Here Are The 2017 Oscar Nominations

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards. The Oscars are the final and biggest award show of the season, culminating in a massive display of all the glitz and glamour we’ve come to associate with Hollywood. After cleaning up at the Golden Globes in January with seven awards, “La La Land” is the favorite going into the nominations, while films including “Moonlight,” and “Manchester by the Sea” are expected to receive solid outcomes, as well.

Check back for the full list of nominees below: Best Picture Best Director Best Actress Best Actor Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences” Best Supporting Actress Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges,”Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” Best Adapted Screenplay Best Original Screenplay Best Foreign Language Film Best Documentary Feature “Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America” Best Animated Feature Best Film Editing Best Original Song Best Original Score

Best Cinematography “Arrival,” Bradford Young

”La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

”Lion,” Grieg Fraser

”Moonlight,” James Laxton Best Costume Design Best Makeup and Hairstyling Best Production Design Best Sound Editing Best Sound Mixing Best Visual Effects – Best Short Film, Live Action Best Short Film, Animated Best Documentary, Short Subject The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 26.