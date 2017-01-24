Here Are The 2017 Oscar Nominations

January 24, 2017 admin Entertainment 0

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards.  The Oscars are the final and biggest award show of the season, culminating in a massive display of all the glitz and glamour we’ve come to associate with Hollywood.  After cleaning up at the Golden Globes in January with seven awards, “La La Land” is the favorite going into the nominations, while films including “Moonlight,” and “Manchester by the Sea” are expected to receive solid outcomes, as well. 
Check back for the full list of nominees below:   Best Picture   Best Director   Best Actress   Best Actor Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling, La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”   Best Supporting Actress   Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges,”Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the sea”
Dev Patel, “Lion”
Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”   Best Adapted Screenplay   Best Original Screenplay   Best Foreign Language Film   Best Documentary Feature “Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life, Animated”
“O.J.: Made in America”   Best Animated Feature   Best Film Editing   Best Original Song   Best Original Score
   Best Cinematography “Arrival,” Bradford Young
”La La Land,” Linus Sandgren
”Lion,” Grieg Fraser
”Moonlight,” James Laxton Best Costume Design   Best Makeup and Hairstyling   Best Production Design   Best Sound Editing   Best Sound Mixing   Best Visual Effects  – Best Short Film, Live Action   Best Short Film, Animated   Best Documentary, Short Subject The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 26.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*