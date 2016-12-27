Here's Carrie Fisher In 'One Of The Most Entertaining Interviews Ever'

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. In honor of the “Star Wars” icon’s refreshingly honest real-world persona, we’re highlighting this “Good Morning America” interview from December 2015, in which Fisher ― and her adorable dog Gary ― engage in what host Amy Robach calls “one of the most entertaining interviews ever.” The interview begins with a relatively tame conversation about “The Force Awakens,” the 2015 Star Wars reboot Fisher played a role in, then veers wonderfully of course. Robach honored Fisher with a tweet on Tuesday, recalling her conversation with a “brilliantly talented and funny” woman. One of my favorite interviews ever with the brilliantly talented and funny #CarrieFisher. Thinking of her family today. #RIP https://t.co/00MkSuE0oC— Amy Robach (@arobach) December 27, 2016

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx