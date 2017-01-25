Here's Why Kylie Jenner Gave Her BFF Jordyn Woods $10,000

Last week, Jordyn Woods lost her father unexpectedly to terminal cancer. Kylie Jenner fans are well aware that Woods and Jenner have been best friends for years. Well, the Woods family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical and funeral expenses. “This hit us from nowhere. We are emotionally, mentally and financially impacted and are still not aware of how this devastating loss will truly impact our family,” the fundraiser description reads. The page has a $50,000 goal set, and since its launch, over $18,000 has been raised. Kylie Jenner alone contributed $10,000 to the cause. GoFundMe It’s hard to imagine how difficult this time must be for the Woods family, but it’s somewhat comforting to know they have a friend like Jenner. My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:44am PST If you’d like to donate to the Woods family’s GoFundMe campaign, visit the page here. Related… This Video Of Justin Bieber On The Drums Is Awakening Our Bieber Fever John Cena Is Hosting The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Sabrina Carpenter Remixes Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' With 'No Scrubs'

