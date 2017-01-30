Here's Your First Look At The Female-Fronted 'Ocean's Eight'

By the looks of this image, we’re in for a treat when “Ocean’s Eight” hits theaters on June 8, 2018. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures released the first photo from the all-female “Ocean’s” spinoff on Monday morning ― and it’s got us more than excited to see what writer and director Gary Ross cooked up. The picture features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina looking chic as heck on the New York City subway. Barry WetcherWarner Bros According to a press release, the film follows Debbie Ocean (Bullock) as she attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway) and Tammy (Paulson). Reportedly, some men will make cameos, including Matt Damon and James Corden. Damian Lewis will also star in the film. Ross ― whose credits include “Seabiscuit” and “The Hunger Games” ― wrote the screenplay with co-producer Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh and Jon Kilik are producing, while Michael Tadross, Susan Ekins, Bullock, Diana Alvarez and Bruce Berman are executive producing.