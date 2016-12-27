Hey 2016! Youre ugly and you stink: Menon

As I type this un-fond farewell to 2016, CNN is running a web promo for its New Year’s Eve telecast with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin by asking viewers to vote on an urgent matter: “Do you prefer Anderson pale or with a spray tan?”In the photo on the left, The Pale, a bespectacled Anderson is squinting into the neon flashes of Times Square with the exuberant grin of a man who just discovered gold bullion under his couch cushions.In the photo on the right, Spray Tan, his eyes are pointing southward with a more anxious smile, like a producer is whispering in his earpiece: “Your fly is down!” The glasses are gone, possibly slapped clear off his face by Griffin.To gaze at either picture is to board a time machine. Whether he’s the hue of a bleached cranberry or a Bollywood extra, Pale Anderson and Spray Tan Anderson exude a frivolity that is at odds with the ghoulish year we just had.CNN, you know how I’d prefer Anderson this New Year’s Eve? Swigging from a hip flask. Swearing into the camera. Berating feckless newsmakers. Calling out everyone who lied, schemed, harmed, cheated, exploited and otherwise packed crap sandwiches for the picnic on a toxic sinkhole that was 2016.Article Continued BelowNo sight gags and festive rituals, please. Not this year. Not unless they involve shooting Wolf Blitzer out of a confetti cannon or pummeling Sean Hannity with a sack of lemons.Let’s dispense with the noisemakers and champagne toast.For a year of relentless gloom, let us instead bid farewell with a roast.

