Hidden Figures seems timely in a way its filmmakers may not have envisioned

As the mad tweeter with the powder keg disposition settles into his new role as president of the United States, the legacy of his more inclusive predecessor, Barack Obama, has ironically reached full flower.Pop music was the first to bite, with politically astute icons like Beyoncé, followed by TV, where culturally connected sitcoms such as Black-ish brought diverse voices into the mainstream.After years of false starts, Hollywood is now climbing on board as well, with movies like Moonlight, Loving, Fences and, most of all, Hidden Figures.It’s the latter that is the buzz film of the moment, a based-on-real-life story of black female math nerds who confront casual racism while working at NASA during the Kennedy era space race.In a maelstrom of kid flicks and superhero blockbusters, you might think a movie like this would be relegated to the art house circuit or, perhaps, Netflix. But there it is at your local multiplex, defying the odds, beating out the latest Star Wars instalment at the box office: two weeks in a row.Article Continued BelowSure, it’s January, a notoriously dead market for film releases and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is on the downside of its popularity swing.But the optics are incontestable: a historical docudrama about three African American women — no superheroes, no special effects — has gained traction with both critics (74 per cent on Metacritic) and mainstream audiences (a rare A+ CinemaScore).This “underdog-triumphs-over-adversity” shtick is hardly original; the racism of early ’60s America has, in typical Hollywood fashion, been soft-pedalled; and the film’s fudging of historical fine points may prove troublesome now that it’s been nominated for three Oscars: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer).