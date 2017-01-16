Hidden Figures stays at box office top; Affleck, Scorsese films flop

NEW YORK—Labours of love, one from Martin Scorsese, the other from Ben Affleck, proved costly at a casualty strewn weekend box office where the uplifting NASA drama Hidden Figures stayed on top for the second straight week.Hidden Figures, about African-American mathematicians in the 1960s space race, sold a leading $20.5 million in tickets in North American theatres over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, according to estimates Sunday. Fox anticipates the film, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, will make $25.3 million when Monday is included, bringing its cumulative total to about $60 million.MORE ON THESTAR.COMHidden Figures shows space race fight against gravity, racism and sexism: reviewNASA pioneers helped cross the space, race and gender dividesArticle Continued BelowGolden Globes celebrates diversity — a prediction for the Oscars?The weekend was more remarkable for what didn’t work than what did. Both Affleck’s period gangster thriller Live by Night and Scorsese’s Christian epic Silence bombed in their wide-release debuts. Warner Bros.’ Live by Night, adapted from Dennis Lehane’s novel, earned a mere $5.4 million in 2,471 theatres. Paramount’s Silence, from Susaku Endo’s novel of 17th century Jesuit priests in Japan, took in $1.9 million in 747 theatres.Both were high-profile projects that each filmmaker used their considerable sway to get made.

