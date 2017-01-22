Historical fiction to sweep you to another time from the 1930s to the 1980s

Dragon Springs RoadBy Janie ChangHarper Avenue, 384 pages, $22.99This is Canadian author Janie Chang’s second historical novel set in China; her first, Three Souls, was critically acclaimed and a BC Book Prize finalist. Chang brings her now trademark attention to detail combined with an ability to render characters as vividly human — often painfully so — to the page here. It’s 1908 and Jialing is seven years old. She lives in an abandoned estate near Shanghai with her mother, who shields her from the world for complex reasons. Then her mother disappears and Jialing learns she’s Eurasian and must therefore fight against prejudice from many angles. The Yang family agree to take her in as a bondservant and fate soon intervenes: she befriends a young English girl who disappears, just as her mother did. As she drifts towards the answers to the mysteries of her life she is haunted by dreams and memories and guided by spirits. Ultimately, she must find the courage within herself to live the life meant for her. Filled with enchantment and intrigue, this novel shines brightly with lyrical prose.Article Continued BelowLillian Boxfish Takes a WalkBy Kathleen RooneySt. Martin’s Press, 304 pages, $36.99