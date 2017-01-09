Hollywood readies for Golden Globes in shadow of Donald Trump

The movie musical La La Land is winning big at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, with Canadian Ryan Gosling winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and director Damien Chazelle winning for Best Screenplay.In his acceptance speech, Gosling thanked his wife Eva Mendes and dedicated the award to the memory of her brother who passed away.Gosling’s honour comes as the Golden Globes got off to a rocky start Sunday, with a broken teleprompter initially stalling host Jimmy Fallon, who still managed to start the show with a singing-and-dancing ode to La La Land and a steady diet of Donald Trump jokes.“Cut to Justin Timberlake, please,” implored a desperate Fallon as he improvised while another teleprompter was brought in. It was the second fiasco for Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, which presented the infamous Mariah Carey flub on New Year’s Eve.Article Continued BelowLIVE: Golden Globe AwardsThe broadcast began with a cold open ode to La La Land, the seven-time nominated Los Angeles musical expected to dominate the evening. In a lavish sketch more typical of the Academy Awards than the Globes, Fallon did a version of the film’s opening dance scene, with cameos from Timberlake, previous Globes host Tina Fey, Amy Adams and the white Ford Bronco of The People v. O.J. Simpson.In a more truncated monologue, Fallon’s sharpest barbs weren’t directed at the stars in the room (as was the style of frequent host Ricky Gervais) but president-elect Trump. His first line (at least once the teleprompter was up) was introducing the Globes as “one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote.”That, though, isn’t quite true. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 85 members, has its own methods of selecting winners — and the night’s first awards were typically unpredictable.MORE ON THESTAR.COM

