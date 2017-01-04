Hollywoods refusal to play nice puts Donald Trump in his place: Menon

On the third night of 2017, Bill O’Reilly used the phrase “reverse McCarthyism.”After the year we just had, if you were hoping for at least one week of cultural détente, a slivered reprieve from the tribal warfare on cable news, the Fox News host was having none of it. His reactionary rage is immune to calendar change.O’Reilly dusted off his catchphrase and told viewers they were about to enter his “No Spin Zone,” a now ironic declaration given the number of times he’s strapped the truth to a mechanical pony and twirled the carousel at Mach 4. He wished his viewers a perfunctory “Happy New Year” with the grimacing smile of a man who just banged his funny bone while overreacting to a knock-knock joke. Then he got down to business: “Donald Trump’s inauguration.”Article Continued Below“There are wide reports that many entertainers are frightened to perform at the inaugural festivities on January 20th,” said O’Reilly, striking a tone between Walter Cronkite and Ron Burgundy. “Hard to pin down, but the roster of performers today is scant.”Indeed. The roster is so laughably scant, it would fail to impress guests at a high-end Bar Mitzvah. It so far includes “some of The Rockettes,” “the Mormon Tabernacle Choir” and “Jackie Evancho of America’s Got Talent,” said O’Reilly, stumbling over that last name like his teleprompter was suddenly transmitting in hieroglyphics. He added the Beach Boys and Alabama to the “unconfirmed” side of the festivities before repeating his unconfirmed thesis: “Also, not confirmed are some entertainers who reportedly believe if they show up at the inauguration, it will hurt their careers.”

