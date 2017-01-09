Holy Crap, Michael Keaton Said ‘Hidden Fences’ Too

It’s been a rough Golden Globe Awards for white people. It all started Sunday on the red carpet, when Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. Bush, accidentally combined two movies driven by black casts into one when she asked Pharrell about the film “Hidden Fences.” "you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017 Bad, yes. But perhaps it was just an honest mistake that she mixed up “Hidden Figures” and “Fences,” even though it is quite an eyebrow-raising mistake, considering, again, that the two films so prominently feature black actors. But the moment had been largely forgotten by the time actor Michael Keaton took the stage during the award show to present the award for Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture. That’s when it happened. Again. Clear as day, Keaton said, “Octavia Spencer, ‘Hidden Fences.’” Hidden Fences. Again. THEY ARE TROLLING BLACK CINEMA. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KsQDtl1pm2— Travon Free (@Travon) January 9, 2017 To Twitter we go for some instant reaction. "Hidden Figures" doesn't sound anything like "Fences." ALL MOVIES WITH BLACK PEOPLE DON'T SOUND ALIKE. #hiddenfences #twice— Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 9, 2017 Wait… #HiddenFences …again?— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017 MICHAEL KEATON SAID HIDDEN FENCES TOO!!! It's @HiddenFigures, people!!! #GoldenGlobes— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 9, 2017 Hidden Fences. First Jenna Bush on the red carpet. Now Michael Keaton on stage. *facepalm* #GoldenGlobes— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 9, 2017 YOU KNOW THE ENTIRE LA LA LAND SOUNDTRACK VERBATIM BUT YOU CANT REMEMBER "FENCES" AND "HIDDEN FIGURES"— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) January 9, 2017 PSA: Fences and Hidden Figures are two very different and distinct movies. #GoldenGlobes— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) January 9, 2017 Scene from Hidden Fences pic.twitter.com/w9vp6LWgA1— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 9, 2017 Even “Good Morning America” couldn’t resist a tweet. "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" – two different movies, both incredible! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/spGXv8qbrc— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2017 Only one question remains: WHO WILL BE NEXT?

