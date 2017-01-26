Honey Boo Boo's Mother Is Back On Reality TV Two Years After Getting Kicked Off TLC

Recall, if you will, that TLC canceled “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” in October 2014 after allegations that Mama June Shannon had rekindled a relationship with convicted child molester Mark McDaniel ― a man who abused one of her own daughters. It turns out those allegations haven’t stopped Shannon from returning from reality TV. If you’re wondering what network is willing to welcome Shannon to its airwaves, that would be WEtv. After appearing on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” in 2015, Shannon is getting her own reality makeover show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” The seven-episode series “will follow Mama June as she embarks on a quest of self-discovery that will redefine who she is as a woman, mother, lover and celebrity,” according to the network’s press release. That translates to watching Shannon undergo extensive surgeries, hit the gym and try her hand at love once again, according to Entertainment Weekly. WEtv seems proud to be the network to bring Shannon to television once more. “We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor,” WEtv president, Marc Juris, told People in a statement. “We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too.”