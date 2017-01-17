How Canadian filmmakers are trying to make Heritage Minutes fresh again

Kari Skogland thinks it’s about time that filmmakers push the boundaries on Canada’s Heritage Minutes.After directing two early instalments in the series of bite-sized historic moments, the Ottawa-born director suggests there’s an opportunity to re-envision the project as a collection of thought-provoking conversation starters, rather than simple recreations of the past.“It’s one thing to say we’re proud of a moment,” Skogland says.“It’s another thing to say we’re involved in a moment.”Skogland, who has gone on to direct TV shows including House of Cards, The Walking Dead and Vikings, says the latest call out by Historica Canada for another two instalments of the series opens the door for artists to draft a few edgier proposals.Article Continued BelowPast dramatizations often leaned toward safe, heartwarming tales like “Winnie,” the story of Winnie the Pooh’s creation. Even Skogland’s own Mennonite-set history lesson “Water Pump” played like a sugar-coated memory.“Maybe it doesn’t need to be quite that saccharine,” she says.Historica Canada has been making tweaks to the series in recent years, turning its lens to more shameful parts of Canada’s history. Two new Heritage Minutes last year acknowledged the country’s racism with stories that addressed residential schools and segregation.

