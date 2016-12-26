How George Michaels Wham! baffled Communist China and inspired its youth

It was a culture shock to rival the best of them. The bouffant, coiffured hair, exuberant dancing and extravagant image of Britain’s leading pop band, and the Communist Party’s dour insistence on uniformity.When George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley undertook a historic tour of China in 1985, they may have baffled many of the locals, but they might also have had a lasting influence on a country still emerging from the trauma of the Cultural Revolution.Around 15,000 people were packed into the People’s Gymnasium in Beijing on April 7 to watch the first Western pop act to ever visit the country. Press reports at the time describe many of the audience as unsure how to react — partly because the authorities were deeply ambivalent about the whole affair, and police kept telling people not to stand up. An account on biography.com describes the mood as a mixture of joy, confusion and paranoia.But around the country, a young generation who were throwing off the shackles of Communist austerity saw inspiration in the duo.“I was dancing to their music in underground disco and rock parties in my art school in Chongqing,” said Rose Tang, who went on to become a student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests. “Wham!’s music and their hair styles were all the rage among art students . . . ”Article Continued BelowTang, who now lives in Brooklyn, said Wham!’s music helped her on the path to activism. “The music was really instrumental in cultivating our rebellious spirit,” she said.The band’s manager, Simon Napier-Bell, had reportedly spent 18 months persuading Communist authorities that the country was ready for Western pop culture, as China opened to the world and tried to attract foreign investment. In Beijing, though, many in the audience were either members of the Communist Party or their younger relatives: most were probably hearing the band’s music for the first time.According to a British Embassy report published by the Guardian, Michael struggled to get the crowd to clap along to Club Tropicana, instead getting a round of polite applause. There was, the report decided, “a certain lack of mutual understanding.”

