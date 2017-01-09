How Meryl Streep made the Golden Globes mean something

Of all the people whom you might think would save the Golden Globes show, Meryl Streep likely wouldn’t be top of mind.She’s a serious actress — although she can be very funny — and dominating an awards shindig that congratulates itself as “the biggest party in town” hardly seems the best use of her abundant talents.And yet Streep managed to do Sunday night what disastrous show host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t. She made the annual backslap and booze-up by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seem not only important, but urgent.Accepting her Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement from Viola Davis, who earlier won Best Actress — Drama for her outstanding turn as a take-no-prisoners spouse in Fences, Streep used the occasion to build up other people while tearing down one man: Donald Trump.She tore into the U.S. president-elect in ways that the bland and boyish Fallon either wouldn’t or couldn’t in his bootless opening monologue. Article Continued BelowStreep named other women and men nominated for acting Globes, observing that they had travelled from all corners of the Earth so they could be in the most American of creations: movies. She even put in a nice little shout-out to Canada while doing so.“Ryan Gosling, like all the nicest people, is Canadian,” she said, as Gosling beamed.Streep pointed out that the first three words of the HFPA’s full name — Hollywood, foreign and press — are three things that Trump raged against in his successful campaign to win the White House. (She stole the line from Hugh Laurie, a Best Supporting Actor winner for TV’s The Night Manager, but never mind.)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx