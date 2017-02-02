How 'Moonlight' Director Barry Jenkins Cast Chiron

One hallmark of “Moonlight” is the casting of three different actors to play Chiron, a black latchkey kid struggling with his sexuality in the Miami projects. On the heels of the movie’s eight Oscar nominations, A24 has released a featurette in which writer/director Barry Jenkins describes the gravity of depicting the environment in which he grew up and the process of casting three young men to capture the story’s heartfelt tone. See Jenkins describe his relationship to “Moonlight” in the above clip, exclusive to The Huffington Post. Related… What If 'Moonlight' Wins All The Oscars? What Becomes Of Chiron After 'Moonlight' Ends, According To The Cast To Be Young, Gay And Black: The Beautiful Importance Of 'Moonlight'