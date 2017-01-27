'How To Get Away With Murder' Grabs The Opportunity To Diss Trump In Premiere

“How to Get Away with Murder” might need to change its name to “How to Get Away with Shading Donald Trump.” Yes, the guiltiest of guilty pleasures returned last night along with the rest of #TGIT, and it did not waste any time acknowledging that guy who lives in the White House now. The premiere episode was originally meant to air the week before, but was delayed due to a “20/20” pre-inauguration special about the Trump family. The mid-season premiere, which dealt with the fallout from (SPOILER ALERT) law student Wes Gibbons’ death, flashed back to perhaps his last happy day on campus before half of his body was covered in Harvey Dent–style burns. Amid all the drama, Asher (Matt McGorry) attempts to find his girlfriend, but ends up “grabbing” a woman who looks like her, leading to an epic Trump diss. BABY TRUMP.

