A west-end Toronto music venue known as a hub for roots and folk musicians may be reopening its doors after all. Hugh’s Room, a club and full-service restaurant on Dundas St. W., aims to reopen on March 3, depending on how a fundraising effort goes, said Grit Laskin, a spokesperson for the committee tasked with restructuring the business model for the venue, which abruptly closed earlier this month. The target date coincides with an already-booked CD launch by Canadian country group The Good Brothers. “(March 3) our goal and we’re hopeful, but a lot of fundraising has to happen between now and then,” Laskin said in an interview Monday. The committee is aiming to raise $150,000, which is “more than is critically needed . . . but it would be a cushion to see us through establishing a new organization . . . to create a non-profit community organization that will eventually take over running the club and the venue,” Laskin said. Article Continued BelowThe money would help cover, among other things, staff pay, kitchen upgrades, outstanding bills, rent and ticket and booking-fee refunds that haven’t been paid yet, Laskin explained. The announcement comes just weeks after owner Richard Carson announced that he would be putting business on hold due to financial difficulties. An update posted four days later said a committee had been created to “explore ways to restructure and make Hugh’s Room work in the future,” with priorities including reopening as soon as possible, developing a sustainable business plan and maybe sure that staff, artists are audience members are “fairly treated.”