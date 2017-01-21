Ian McKellen's Women's March Sign Said More Than Words Ever Could

Of course we’d expect Sir Ian McKellen’s sign at the Women’s March to be amazing, but few could have predicted how truly perfect it ended up being. Sir Ian McKellen's sign is EVERYTHING#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XS3hQ14Mir— my baker street boys (@shxrlocked) January 21, 2017 McKellen, who reportedly attended a London event held in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, brought a sign that included no words ― only an image of Sir Patrick Stewart, in the role of Star Trek’s Captain Picard, face-palming. McKellen’s sign clearly references the hilarious, inspiring and well-documented friendship the two legendary actors share. This specific image has become a popular meme that people use to express total exasperation and disbelief with the idiocy of a person or a situation. We can’t think of a better reaction to the status quo. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to find out.