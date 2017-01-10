Iman Shares Rainbow Tribute To David Bowie On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

On the one-year anniversary of the death of rock legend David Bowie, his wife, Iman, has shared a fitting tribute to her late husband by looking to the skies above. The supermodel, who was married to Bowie for 24 years, shared a photo of a double rainbow spanning the New York City skyline on Tuesday with the hashtags #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever. Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:46am PST Bowie died last January after an 18-month battle with liver cancer, which he learned was terminal only three months before his death. He was 69 years old. The singer left behind his one child with Iman, 16-year-old Alexandria Zahra Jones, and son Duncan Jones, whom he had with first wife Angie Bowie. Since his tragic death, Iman has used social media to grieve her late husband, regularly sharing famous photos of Bowie throughout his career and intimate shots of the couple over the years. Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:19am PST #fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PST #tbt #imanarchive #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:53pm PST Shortly before Bowie’s death, the supermodel opened up on “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” about the pair’s decadeslong marriage. “We both understand the difference between the person and the persona,” she said. “When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We’re not anybody else.”

