In 'I Am Not Your Negro,' James Baldwin's Words Are Poetry For A Broken America

If there's one movie America needs right now, it's "I Am Not Your Negro." An Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature, Raoul Peck's stirring film uses an unfinished James Baldwin manuscript to trace the civil-rights movement and popular culture's troubling depictions of African-Americans. The Huffington Post and its parent company, AOL, have a joint exclusive clip that features the late Baldwin musing on the need for optimism as a survival tool despite the country's refusal to solve years of racial injustices. Just hearing Baldwin's poetic lilt feels like church. Watch the clip above, and catch "I Am Not Your Negro" in select theaters Feb. 3.