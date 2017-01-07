Inauguration Day: Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy To Perform At Pre-Inaugural Event For President-Elect Donald Trump

Inauguration Day 2017 is now less than two weeks away. Before President-elect Donald Trump is officially sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, Big & Rich will be headlining a pre-inaugural event, according to a statement from the Great American Alliance that can be read on PR Newswire. Cowboy Troy, a friend and past collaborator of Big & Rich, is scheduled to perform as well. According to the statement, the event that they are scheduled to perform at is the “Inauguration Gala,” which will be held on January 19 in Washington, D.C. Other notable figures such as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, outspoken conservative actor Jon Voight, and Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee County will also be in attendance. The statement goes on to say that others will soon be announced as well. The Inauguration Gala is described in the statement as an event that is being organized by the Great American Alliance and The Republican Party of New York. According to the Great American Alliance’s website, the “research and issue advocacy organization” was recently formed by individuals who were part of the “Pro-Trump Great America Pac.” The Inauguration Gala is one of three events the Great American Alliance and The Republican Party of New York are teaming up for throughout the “Inaugural Festivities,” according to the statement. [Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images] Big & Rich, a country duo that consists of “Big” Kenny Alphin and John Rich, is known for hits including, but not limited to, “Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Holy Water,” “That’s Why I Pray,” and “Lovin’ Lately.” Cowboy Troy has a bit of a unique, non-traditional country style, with PEOPLE referring to him as a “country rapper.” He is perhaps best known for his single “I Play Chicken With The Train” from his Loco Motive album, which is a song that featured Big & Rich as well. Rich has been open about his political beliefs in the past. As PEOPLE describes, Rich supported Republican nominee John McCain during the 2008 Presidential Election. He also wrote the song “Raisin’ McCain,” which was used on the campaign trail. In 2009, Rich released a solo album, which was called Son Of A Preacher Man, and stood up for the American autoworker with the single “Shuttin’ Detroit Down.” In an interview with CMT, Rich revealed that the financial crisis the country was going through at the time served as the inspiration for the song. “I used Detroit as the emblem of hard-working America. There’s not one other singular city in our country that is more devastated by the financial crisis that we are going through right now. Where I come from, it’s farmers. Up there, it’s auto workers. You go around the country, it’s different wherever you go, but the sentiment is the same. People are upset. They are scared. They are either losing their jobs or might lose their job.” People also describes how Rich is already familiar with President-elect Trump, having won Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011. In the statement, Rich spoke for himself as well as Big Kenny, expressing that they both feel privileged to be part of the inauguration. “We’re thrilled to be performing in our nation’s capital during this historic moment in time,” Rich said in the statement. “A Presidential Inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event.” In the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, there has been a bit of controversy surrounding exactly who will be performing, and many musicians have neglected to sign on. According to Newsweek, notable musicians such as Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Celine Dion are among those who have turned down chances to appear at the inauguration. [Image By Drew Angerer/Getty Images] After it was announced that the Radio City Rockettes had been booked for Inauguration Day, more controversy soon followed when it was announced that some members of the group did not want to perform. It was later announced that no member of the group would be required to perform if they didn’t wish to, according to Rolling Stone. According to Rolling Stone, other “confirmed performers” at this point include “the Mormon Tabernacle Choir” and Jackie Evancho of Americas Got Talent. Per The Tennessean, Gary LeVox, the lead singer of the group Rascal Flatts, is also set to perform and will appear at the 2017 Veterans Inaugural Ball. Though there may not be too many big names performing on Inauguration Day, or the events leading up to it, it now appears that Big & Rich and a few others will provide at least a little bit of star power. [Featured Image By Rick Diamond/Getty Images]

