Interracial movie couples still a rarity despite acclaim for Loving, Lion

It’s been 50 years since the debut of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, yet film portrayals of interracial couples remain a rarity in Hollywood.The 1967 movie was a watershed in its positive depiction of the relationship between an accomplished black doctor (Sidney Poitier) and his white fiancée (Katharine Houghton), at a time when interracial marriages were still illegal in many U.S. states.A half-century on, there are few examples in modern films of romances involving interracial couples. If anything, the subject of race tends to be the focal point of such pairings — such as Spike Lee’s 1991 film Jungle Fever and 2006 romantic comedy Something New — or are based on real-life stories like the Golden Globe-nominated Loving and Lion, and forthcoming biopic A United Kingdom.Loving writer-director Jeff Nichols says Hollywood seems reluctant to give screen-time to interracial couples unless “you’re trying to make a point about something.”“Where we need to get is that you could have (interracial couples) included and it not be something you’re trying to make a point of; it just happens. This just is,” said Nichols during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival.Article Continued Below“I’d like to think we’re getting there. I think it will happen. But I also think writers work from their own experiences, and the more diversity that we get in these groups of storytellers and these writers I think the better the reflections will be.”Loving centres on Mildred and Richard Loving, the Virginia couple at the heart of a historic 1967 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that unanimously struck down all anti-miscegenation laws. Still, it wasn’t until the year 2000 that Alabama became the last state to overturn laws that criminalized interracial relationships.“We’re talking about hundreds of years of institutionalized racism in the form of laws, but also in the form of society, hearts and minds,” said Ken Tanabe, founder and president of Loving Day, a global network of annual celebrations commemorating the landmark Loving case.

