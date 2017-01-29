Iranian director says hes not going to the Oscars even if hes given a travel exemption

President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry for visa-holders from Iran and six other countries will be felt at this year’s Oscars.Acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose film The Salesman is nominated for best foreign film, announced he won’t be at the Academy Awards—even if he were granted a travel exemption.In a statement first printed by the New York Times, Farhadi explained he had planned to attend the February ceremony, particularly since many in the film industry stand “opposed to the fanaticism and extremism which are today taking place more than ever.”But, Farhadi wrote, “It now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip.”In a statement on Saturday, an Academy spokesperson said “as supporters of filmmakers — and the human rights of all people — around the globe, we find it extremely troubling” that Farhadi, and his cast and crew, could be barred from entering the United States.Article Continued BelowLast week, The Salesman actress Taraneh Alidoosti announced she wouldn’t come to this year’s Academy Awards, referring to the restriction on travel as “racist.”Despite the critical praise Iranian cinema has long received, no Iranian film had ever won an Oscar until Farhadi’s 2011 movie, A Separation. That year, he was also nominated in a nonforeign language category, for best screenplay.During his 2012 Oscars acceptance speech, Farhadi dedicated his award to the Iranian people.