Is Arcade Fires new song aimed at Donald Trump?

Arcade Fire is back with a new song that appears directly aimed at Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.The Montreal band released "I Give You Power" exclusively on Tidal's streaming music service Thursday.Frontman Win Butler sings alongside soul performer Mavis Staples, who herself is a longtime civil rights activist."I give you power," Butler sings. "I can take it away.""Watch me," Staples adds as the bass synth builds.The searing track is the first taste of new material from Arcade Fire since their acclaimed 2013 album Reflektor.Win Butler, of Arcade Fire, seen here performing in Toronto in 2014, has been a longtime activist for social causes. The band's Facebook page says all proceeds from the new song will go to the American Civil Liberties Union. The band announced the song on social media with a message to fans."It's never been more important that we stick together and take care of each other," they wrote in a message signed with Staples.