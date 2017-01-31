Isaac Julien at the ROM: an expedition in the here and now

Six Cineplex-sized screens occupy an upper gallery at the Royal Ontario Museum, which is sliced in half, three screens each. On the right is True North, Isaac Julien’s opening film installation of his Expeditions trilogy, and on the left, Western Union (Small Boats), its last (the middle chapter, Fantôme Afrique, is absent, for reasons of square footage, you could reasonably guess, if nothing else). Julien’s footprint is significant here and in more ways than one. Western Union (Small Boats) looms particularly large. In crisp, vivid imagery, it echoes loudly (and literally) with the devastation of a pressing geopolitical, and human, calamity. In the piece, Julien, who is British, and black, toggles back and forth: from scenes of African migrants bobbing in shabby vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, to the beaches beneath the chalky, opaque roughness of Sicily’s Turkish Steps, and to a grand Sicilian palazzo, dripping with the opulence of generations of aristocracy. To anyone who reads the news, the piece could feel timely, indeed. With millions of people displaced from Syria alone, recent media images of overladen boats or of bodies washing ashore just a few hundred kilometres east, have reached a numbing critical mass. Call it a moment, if you must. Just downtown from the ROM, an exhibition of the work of Francis Alys at the Art Gallery of Ontario addresses the same circumstance, just down the shore at the Strait of Gibraltar. But for Julien, who made the work in 2007, its sudden currency is troubling but far from the point. Article Continued Below“It’s remarkable, and maybe unfortunate, that it still has the resonance it does,” he says, slowly, in his quiet, posh-sounding English accent. “But in this case, I think it’s really about how you can engage the poetics of trying to utilize sound and image to explore these questions in a culture that has become quite deadened to these questions.”Indeed, migration has always been a thorny subject for countries on both sides of its divide. It’s almost always from have to have-not nations in the global post-colonial disaster: Europeans took what they needed from places like Africa and North America, and when the people they took from showed up on their doorstep, they mostly locked the gates. With an insular nationalism blossoming in western countries that have always been the destinations for such mass movements of people — see: Brexit, Marine Le Pen, Donald Trump — sealing the gates up tight has been an increasingly effective rallying cry for a certain stripe of politician.