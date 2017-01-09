Its all in the family for Schitts Creek gang

On the diner set of the CBC comedy Schitt’s Creek, family patriarch Johnny Rose is having a conversation about tipping with waitress Twyla. “You should take my share of the tips,” says Rose (Eugene Levy). “Think of it as reparation pay.”“That doesn’t even begin to cover it,” says Twyla (Sarah Levy) half-jokingly. It’s hard not to see the irony in the scene. Comedian Levy is acting with his daughter Sarah in banter that probably wouldn’t be too far off a real family conversation. The showrunner of the series is Eugene’s son Dan, who also happens to play his son onscreen and often writes the words that his father says in the show. “It was really fun seeing that family dynamic, where you see that my sister in the script has the upper hand and he’s at the bottom of the power dynamic,” says Daniel in an interview from Los Angeles, where he lives. Article Continued BelowSchitt’s Creek has become a family affair for Canada’s first family of comedy. And Eugene Levy says every time he walks on the studio floor, it’s a “surreal situation.”“Working with Dan and Sarah is something else. Even working with (SCTV’s) Catherine O’Hara, who I’ve worked for years with. It just feels like home because it is.”Schitt’s Creek Season 3 premieres on CBC Tuesday at 9 p.m. (It also airs on Pop TV in the US.) The premise is a riches to rags story where the ultra-wealthy Roses end up losing all their possessions and moving to Schitt’s Creek.

