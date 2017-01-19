It's Not Your Imagination. Every Trailer Really Does Have That Bass Drop.

You settle into a seat at the movie theater. The first trailer begins, and seconds later it hits you: the bass drop. That rumbling sound effect has become a staple of previews in recent years, and a new compilation from CinemaRaven features 20 trailers of 2017 films that use the “low digital drop” effect. “This is by no means all the drops used in 2017 trailers,” the description reads. “Just a lot of them.” So when did it all start? A 2013 New Yorker piece by Ian Crouch traces the sound as it’s used in trailers to the ones cut for the 2010 Christopher Nolan film “Inception.” BOOOOM!