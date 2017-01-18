It's Official: 'Will & Grace' Is Coming Back To NBC For 10-Episode Run

Everybody grab your wine boxes! After plenty of speculation surrounding a possible “Will & Grace” revival, NBC has confirmed that the series is officially coming back for a 10-episode run. The network shared the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. THEY’RE BACK! Your favorite foursome is returning to NBC! #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/Xoz4lSHSgM— NBC (@nbc) January 18, 2017 “We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement obtained by Variety. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.” As of now, there is no date set but Sean Hayes, who plays Jack on the sitcom, said it will air during the 2017/2018 season. I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps. VIDEO: https://t.co/L04RivTO8E— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) January 18, 2017 Hayes and his costars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally got together last September for a mini-reunion episode that touched on the election and encouraged people to vote. The 10-minute video has since garnered almost 7 million views on YouTube, proving that fans are very much interested in seeing the crew back together. We can’t wait!