J.K. Rowling Reveals New Novels Are Currently In The Works!

Exciting news for fans of the Harry Potter series creator, J.K. Rowling! The imaginative writer recently confirmed that she is currently working on two brand new novels! While the story of Harry Potter is said to be officially over, Rowling responded to a fan on twitter yesterday who had asked if she had anything new in the works. In addition to wrapping up the screenplay for the second Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movie, Rowling tweeted that she was, at that very moment, also working on a brand new story. @jk_rowling Screenplay – Fantastic! The movie- fabulous! However, when do we get a new novel? I happen to love the magic of your words. Pls? — Sharon Piper (@sharonshh) December 21, 2016 I’m working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016 Predictably, this exchange set off a buzz of excitement among eager fans on twitter hoping to engage the author. Rowling obliged and exchanged tweets with several followers, giving out some hints of what was to come along the way. WAIT…DID YOU JUST SAY YOU ARE WORKING ON A NOVEL https://t.co/jA231ixFxQ — Mackenzie Meyer (@MeyerMackenzie) December 21, 2016 I’m always working on a novel. It’s my thing. https://t.co/cJ4Bc47c35 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016 After one very hopeful fan of Newt Scamander misinterpreted Rowling’s original tweet, J.K. let her down gently, but firmly, denying any new developments regarding that character’s particular plot in paperback. CONFIRMED, GUYS! THERE WILL BE A NEWT SCAMANDER NOVELS! https://t.co/ePMjQwg9iK — inggit (@anggitainggit) December 21, 2016 No, no, no. There won’t be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there! https://t.co/Zyhim6Wscd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016 J.K. Rowling has two more novels in the works, and they’re not about Newt Scamander: https://t.co/B0fpXXjlS3 pic.twitter.com/sZEUXDolgL — Slate (@Slate) December 22, 2016 J.K. Rowling went on to explain that she will be releasing not one, but two new books in the near future. The popular Harry Potter author said that she planned to publish one novel under her own name, while the other would be written under her pen name, Robert Galbraith. @jk_rowling A BOOK BY ROWLING OR GALBRAITH???? I just wanna know thank you — Eryn Alteza (@erynalteza) December 21, 2016 One of each, but I’m not sure which will come out first. I’ll let you know as soon as I do! https://t.co/gFF8UZmq5W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016 Time speculated on the subject of the Galbraith novel, guessing that it would be a continuation of the popular detective series, Cormoran Strike. “While the topic of her Rowling book remains a mystery, the Galbraith will presumably be the fourth installment in her Cormoran Strike detective series — the third of which, Career of Evil, was published in 2015.” First look at Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as Strike and Robin in #TheStrikeSeries pic.twitter.com/sSLYFp1vzw — Robert Galbraith (@RGalbraith) November 14, 2016 According to The Guardian, some believe that Rowling may end up breaking her 2007 promise that the seventh Harry Potter book would be the last. “Speculation was rife that the new Rowling novel would feature Harry Potter. Despite promising in 2007 that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows would be the final book featuring the boy wizard, the Edinburgh-based author appears to have found it hard to leave Harry alone. In 2015, she described the two-part Cursed Child play as ‘the eighth Harry Potter’. Harry’s son Albus is the focus of the play, tickets for which sold out in hours when they went on sale.” When one fan offered some good-natured ribbing at Rowling’s expense, Rowling playfully swatted back, giving fans an inside look at her creative method in the process. @jk_rowling even Jo Rowling wastes time on Twitter when she’s supposed to be working???? — regina phalange (@chelseamrae) December 21, 2016 Having a break. I’ve been writing since 5.55am! https://t.co/X3brusFxYd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016 @jk_rowling How do you write that early?!?! I can’t even dress myself at that time :O — Tony (@TmLFC1988) December 21, 2016 Wake up, drag the laptop into bed and get to work. There’s really no need for formal attire. https://t.co/wq4FP5qKZe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016 [Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]

