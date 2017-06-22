Jack Antonoff on his pursuit of pop perfection

The pursuit of the perfect pop song involves trying to make something sound simple, and yet anyone who has actually created one knows that it is anything but. “I think the perfect pop moments are when you have this tight little thing, that seems like a tight thing, but you actually open the door and it’s a f—–’ universe,” says Jack Antonoff. He’s the lead singer of Bleachers, who are coming to town for North by Northeast, but he has also been a part of some of the biggest hits of the past few years.Referred to as a “pop music Svengali” or hitmaker to the stars, Antonoff, 33, has had a few of his own, notably “We are young” with his other band fun., and “I Wanna Get Better,” from Bleachers’ first album, but there’s also Lorde’s “Green Light,” “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift (who collaborated with a number of times, including on “Out of the Woods”), Sara Bareilles’ “Brave,” and many more. He’s also worked with Canada’s own Carly Rae Jepsen, who he is still effusive about: “Carly was the first person who let me actually work on their music, and I will never forget that.” Antonoff bristles at those that dismiss his chosen field.“I think pop music is bigger. It’s always been to me about accessing really emotional and important stories and then funnelling them into a three-minute song where you only have so much space. That’s the most exciting art form to me,” he says. “I don’t have any reservations about the power of pop music. When pop music is at its absolute best, it can convey so much so simply. That my life’s work.” Article Continued Below“You know what phrase I hate? ‘It’s not like curing cancer.’ That drives me crazy. I don’t think we’re curing cancer literally, but when you’ve had the number of people coming up to you and how they didn’t kill themselves, or were suicidal or were cutting themselves, then this lyric or this music stopped them, you start to realize that you’re an idiot if you just brush it off under the irrelevant pop-music umbrella.”Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City. (Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES) Antonoff’s Bleachers just recently released its second album, Gone Now, and performs at NXNE on Saturday night at the main stage in the Port Lands, just before Kaytranada. Gone Now channels plenty of his New Jersey roots. While he’s been touring in bands his since he was 16, he lived in his childhood room until he was 27, and that’s where he wrote most of his songs — and he’s taking that room on the road, having it painstakingly moved into a trailer and bringing it along on the first leg of the tour. “There are a number of reasons, but the most basic reason is the album is really my heart and soul,” he says.