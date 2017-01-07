James Corden And Jim Parsons Totally Nail Their Version Of Kansas' Hit 'Dust In The Wind'

They got “Dust In The Wind” down to a tee. “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons joined “The Late Late Show” host James Corden in spoofing Kansas’ iconic 1977 hit on Thursday. And they totally nailed it, by expertly recreating the original music video — from their hair to the violin solo and even the haunting mist. Check out the full clip above, and watch the group’s original music video below: Related Coverage James Corden Suggests A New Catchphrase For America's Economy Adam Driver Gets Animated Alerting His Hometown About Upcoming Events 'Timmy' Kimmel Explains How The Truth Works To Trump

