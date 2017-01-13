Jane Archibald becomes COC artist in residence

Celebrated Canadian soprano Jane Archibald will be the Canadian Opera Company’s artist in residence during its 2017/18 season, performing one of her most acclaimed roles and debuting in two others.“It’s exciting for the company and our audiences to have someone of Jane Archibald’s calibre choose to spend so much of her time with us,” COC general director Alexander Neef said in a news release.Archibald, a Truro, Nova Scotia native who has sung at the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and other houses around the world, will perform as Konstanze in Mozart’s The Abduction From the Seraglio for the COC. The opera returns to Toronto for the first time since 1980 in a new production by Lebanese-Canadian Wajdi Mouawad. Archibald also debuts as the Nightingale in Stravinsky’s The Nightingale and Other Short Fables and as Zdenka in Strauss’s Arabella.Arabella is a company premiere for the COC and will open the new season Oct. 5.Article Continued BelowThe opera about two sisters from an impoverished noble family in turn-of-the-century Vienna will receive “a glamorously opulent staging” conceived by Toronto director Tim Albery, the COC says. It also stars Canadian soprano Erin Wall, Canadian tenor David Pomeroy and Polish bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny in his Canadian debut.Other highlights of the season include the return to the COC of two Donizetti operas in new productions: The Elixir of Love, last presented in 1999, and Anna Bolena, last presented in 1984.Elixir features American James Robinson directing, and performances by tenor Andrew Haji, soprano Simone Osborne and baritone Gordon Bintner, all COC Ensemble Studio graduates, and British baritone Andrew Shore.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx