Janet Jackson Gives Birth To Baby Boy At Age 50

Congratulations are in order for Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana! The couple welcomed their baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday. A rep for Jackson, 50, confirmed the news to People, saying, “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.” The rep added, “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” News of Jackson’s pregnancy first surfaced in April of 2016, when she postponed her Unbreakable tour to plan her family. She did not say she was pregnant at the time, but it was later confirmed by her brother Tito in an interview with Andy Cohen. Then, in October 2016, the music icon appeared in an exclusive photo for People, showing her growing baby bump. With her pregnancy, Jackson joined the growing number of women who are giving birth for the first time after the age of 30. “We thank God for our blessing,” the star said at the time. Baby Eissa is the first child for Jackson and Al Mana, who got married in a secret ceremony in 2012.

