Jasmine Goode says everything seemed fine on Bachelor of Paradise set

Another day, another cast member making a statement about Bachelor in Paradise.This time, Jasmine Goode is the one unburdening herself to E! News.Goode was a contestant along with Corinne Olympios on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. And the two appeared to be on very friendly terms when they appeared together as part of Rachel Lindsay’s girl posse on the current season of The Bachelorette.However, there’s a good chance the friendship is done after Goode attacked Olympios’ credibility in relation to the incident that caused production to be halted on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.To recap, Warner Horizon suspended shooting and sent the cast home after a producer made an allegation of misconduct on the set related to a sexual encounter between Olympios and DeMario Jackson.Article Continued BelowIt has been alleged that Olympios was too drunk to consent to the interaction with Jackson. Olympios has called herself a “victim” and said she is seeking therapy for physical and emotional trauma.According to Goode’s statement, “The day of the incident under investigation, Corinne did not display any change in behaviour from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor. Corinne forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario. “After the incident everything seemed fine. There was no mention about being hurt. However, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch, watch what I’m gonna do,’” Goode said.