Jason Momoa Throwing Axes Is The Sexiest Thing You'll See All Day

Jason Momoa is one of those rare men that is intelligent, gorgeous and extremely talented at making his own axes. Yes, axes. The actor, known for his iconic roles as Khal Drogo and the upcoming Aquaman, came on to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night to talk about his Netflix show, “Frontier,” and brought some toys with him. Momoa’s character on “Frontier,” Declan, frequently throws axes as his preferred weapon, so Momoa threw some axes into a wall for the crowd. And, Jesus take the wheel, is he impressive!! Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo, and Momoa all try their hand at throwing the axes and it’s nerve-wracking — but great TV. Momoa even throws one with a Guinness in hand. Watch the full madness above.